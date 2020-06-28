All apartments in Montclair
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

4691 Allesandro Street

4691 Allesandro Street · No Longer Available
Location

4691 Allesandro Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This single story 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready to rent August 1st. Located in a great area of Montclair, this home is close to schools, shopping and has a large private backyard. Pictures to come soon. Call the office today to set up an appointment or apply online on our website.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions or Judgments
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. No Section 8
9. Non-Smoker
10. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4691 Allesandro Street have any available units?
4691 Allesandro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
Is 4691 Allesandro Street currently offering any rent specials?
4691 Allesandro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4691 Allesandro Street pet-friendly?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street offer parking?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not offer parking.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street have a pool?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not have a pool.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street have accessible units?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4691 Allesandro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4691 Allesandro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
