4691 Allesandro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This single story 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready to rent August 1st. Located in a great area of Montclair, this home is close to schools, shopping and has a large private backyard. Pictures to come soon. Call the office today to set up an appointment or apply online on our website.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions or Judgments

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. No Section 8

9. Non-Smoker

10. Stable Job with 2+ years employment