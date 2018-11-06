88 Stardance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous, recently upgraded home, is a three story beauty at the base of the Saddleback Mountains in Painted Trails! Just around the corner from one of the community pools, parks and sport courts, and just minutes away from award winning schools, dining, shopping and the 241 Toll road! Newer air conditioning, fencing, built in BBQ, artificial turf for a low maintenance yard, all newer carpet, paint and tile flooring welcome you into this fresh, light and bright, warm and accommodating floor plan! The first floor offers a huge, open kitchen with center island, walk in pantry, custom tile, double ovens, new s.s. appliances and opens to the family room. The family room offers a built in entertainment center and fireplace area for those chilly Fall evenings. Also on the first floor is a formal living and dining room and a full bed and bath! The second floor offers a master suite with walk in closet, large soaking tub, three additional bedrooms, a full bath with tub, shower and dual vanities, upstairs laundry and a built in study or office area as well as loads of storage. The third floor boasts a huge, high ceiling bonus room, sixth bedroom or office! The backyard is graced with a patio, walkway, side yard, built in stone BBQ island and new BBQ! This home also offers a three car garage with 220V charging dock, wonderful community amenities, Lake Mission Viejo access and is close to many entertainment options! Fabulous, well appointed home, a true gem!