Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

88 Stardance Drive

Location

88 Stardance Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous, recently upgraded home, is a three story beauty at the base of the Saddleback Mountains in Painted Trails! Just around the corner from one of the community pools, parks and sport courts, and just minutes away from award winning schools, dining, shopping and the 241 Toll road! Newer air conditioning, fencing, built in BBQ, artificial turf for a low maintenance yard, all newer carpet, paint and tile flooring welcome you into this fresh, light and bright, warm and accommodating floor plan! The first floor offers a huge, open kitchen with center island, walk in pantry, custom tile, double ovens, new s.s. appliances and opens to the family room. The family room offers a built in entertainment center and fireplace area for those chilly Fall evenings. Also on the first floor is a formal living and dining room and a full bed and bath! The second floor offers a master suite with walk in closet, large soaking tub, three additional bedrooms, a full bath with tub, shower and dual vanities, upstairs laundry and a built in study or office area as well as loads of storage. The third floor boasts a huge, high ceiling bonus room, sixth bedroom or office! The backyard is graced with a patio, walkway, side yard, built in stone BBQ island and new BBQ! This home also offers a three car garage with 220V charging dock, wonderful community amenities, Lake Mission Viejo access and is close to many entertainment options! Fabulous, well appointed home, a true gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Stardance Drive have any available units?
88 Stardance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 88 Stardance Drive have?
Some of 88 Stardance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Stardance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
88 Stardance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Stardance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 88 Stardance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 88 Stardance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 88 Stardance Drive offers parking.
Does 88 Stardance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Stardance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Stardance Drive have a pool?
Yes, 88 Stardance Drive has a pool.
Does 88 Stardance Drive have accessible units?
No, 88 Stardance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Stardance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Stardance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Stardance Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Stardance Drive has units with air conditioning.
