6 Muulholland CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Well maintained, upgraded 3 bedroom (plus huge loft) and 2.5 bath located in the Gated Community of Melrose in Pacific Hills. Excellent award-winning schools! Quiet gated community centrally located in the heart of Mission Viejo. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and award-winning schools. This open concept floor plan home has cathedral ceiling with natural light, wood flooring throughout the house, upgraded counter tops and appliances opens up to dining area, family room and Patio with Built-in BBQ and side burner. Master suite with walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes, plus a large loft, a full bathroom and upstairs laundry room. 2 car attached Garage. Community pool. Please call for showing "949-228-3883". Vacant go direct. Thank you. Open House Sunday 1/19/2020 from 11 am-1:00 pm.