33 Hawk Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage volleyball court

This home is located in the coveted Quail Run Gated Community with private backyard backing to O'Neill Regional Park. There are 2,500 square feet of living space home with 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), 3 baths, & 3 car garage. New interior paint. Special features include soaring cathedral ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms, a great room with fireplace & built-in; spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and quality appliances, large master suite featuring dual sinks, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. The private backyard has a large patio area with patio cover. New landscaping in the backyard is being done right now! Quail Run has a private park with sand volleyball court, basketball court, children's play areas and large open field. Quail Run has excellent schools with close proximity to Pavilions supermarket, Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission/CHOC Hospital, restaurants, and I-5 freeway/toll roads.