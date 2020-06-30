28552 PACHECO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home on a corner location with nice views. Huge 3 bedroom 2 baths with two car attached garage. Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and appliances plus granite counter top. A beautiful place to call home! Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.