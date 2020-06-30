All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

28552 PACHECO

28552 Pacheco · No Longer Available
Location

28552 Pacheco, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Beautiful home on a corner location with nice views. Huge 3 bedroom 2 baths with two car attached garage. Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and appliances plus granite counter top. A beautiful place to call home! Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

