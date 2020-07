Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BED/ 2 BATH ON CUL-DE-SAC - Gorgeous Single Story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac!! This 3 bed 2 bath home is fully equipped with surround sound, songs, nest, security cameras, smart plugs, and is even jacuzzi ready. It has a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace in the family room & living room. Beautiful entertainers backyard with a view. Come see this home!



(RLNE5652431)