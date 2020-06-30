28081 Virginia.

Amenities

This is the one you have been waiting for a Pinecrest Gem completely remodeled for your pickiest tenant. This home features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus loft/office and also has one of the bedrooms and full bath downstairs. The inside of the home has a brand-new kitchen, all new appliances, new carpet, paint, tile flooring and more (the pictures do not do this home justice) The home also features a brand-new HVAC system and the plumbing was completely redone.

The neighborhood is beautifully maintained with many original owners and lots of pride of ownership. The spacious and private backyard was just upgraded to very low maintenance artificial turf and vinyl fences. Award winning schools and membership to Mission Viejo Lake.

(the outside of the house is scheduled to be painted in the next several months weather permitting)

The 2 car garage also features approximately 250 square feet of storage with a pull-down ladder for easy access