28081 Virginia.
28081 Virginia
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:43 AM

28081 Virginia

28081 Virginia · No Longer Available
Location

28081 Virginia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one you have been waiting for a Pinecrest Gem completely remodeled for your pickiest tenant. This home features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus loft/office and also has one of the bedrooms and full bath downstairs. The inside of the home has a brand-new kitchen, all new appliances, new carpet, paint, tile flooring and more (the pictures do not do this home justice) The home also features a brand-new HVAC system and the plumbing was completely redone.
The neighborhood is beautifully maintained with many original owners and lots of pride of ownership. The spacious and private backyard was just upgraded to very low maintenance artificial turf and vinyl fences. Award winning schools and membership to Mission Viejo Lake.
(the outside of the house is scheduled to be painted in the next several months weather permitting)
The 2 car garage also features approximately 250 square feet of storage with a pull-down ladder for easy access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28081 Virginia have any available units?
28081 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28081 Virginia have?
Some of 28081 Virginia's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28081 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
28081 Virginia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28081 Virginia pet-friendly?
No, 28081 Virginia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28081 Virginia offer parking?
Yes, 28081 Virginia offers parking.
Does 28081 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28081 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28081 Virginia have a pool?
No, 28081 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 28081 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 28081 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 28081 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 28081 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28081 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28081 Virginia has units with air conditioning.

