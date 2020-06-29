27932 Torroba

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

A REAL BEAUTY WITH GREAT CONDITION. This is a Rosa floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and two car attached garage. Third bedroom is converted to a den. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room. HOME IS NICELY UPGRADED AND HAS EXCELLENT LOCATION NEXT TO A LARGE GREENBELT. A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.