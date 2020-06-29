All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27932 Torroba.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27932 Torroba
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

27932 Torroba

27932 Via Torroba · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27932 Via Torroba, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A REAL BEAUTY WITH GREAT CONDITION. This is a Rosa floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and two car attached garage. Third bedroom is converted to a den. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room. HOME IS NICELY UPGRADED AND HAS EXCELLENT LOCATION NEXT TO A LARGE GREENBELT. A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27932 Torroba have any available units?
27932 Torroba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27932 Torroba have?
Some of 27932 Torroba's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27932 Torroba currently offering any rent specials?
27932 Torroba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27932 Torroba pet-friendly?
No, 27932 Torroba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27932 Torroba offer parking?
Yes, 27932 Torroba offers parking.
Does 27932 Torroba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27932 Torroba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27932 Torroba have a pool?
Yes, 27932 Torroba has a pool.
Does 27932 Torroba have accessible units?
No, 27932 Torroba does not have accessible units.
Does 27932 Torroba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27932 Torroba has units with dishwashers.
Does 27932 Torroba have units with air conditioning?
No, 27932 Torroba does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside