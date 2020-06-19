All apartments in Mission Viejo
27919 Trocadero
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 AM

27919 Trocadero

27919 Trocadero · (310) 948-0404
Location

27919 Trocadero, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Finisterra Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to the Gated Condominium Complex of Finisterra on the Lake! This single level condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with views of Lake Mission Viejo. Relax on your own private balcony and then walk downstairs to stroll lakeside. This unit is spacious with lots of light streaming through 3 large picture windows facing the lake. Its open concept with views of the lake from the kitchen nook through the kitchen then into the dining room and lastly into the living room! Beautiful brand new laminate floors throughout the main areas and bedrooms. Gas burning fireplace in the living room. Recessed lighting throughout. New modern ceiling fans installed. The kitchen has porcelain tiled counter tops and gas stove/oven combo. Cozy kitchen nook or an area for an office is adjacent to the kitchen. Laundry hookups inside the unit. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and 3/4 shower with new frameless shower door. Second bathroom has a tub/shower. Bathrooms freshly reglazed and sparkling white. The unit has 1 car garage and 1 covered carport.
Come experience the lifestyle on the lake with full lake amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 27919 Trocadero have any available units?
27919 Trocadero has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27919 Trocadero have?
Some of 27919 Trocadero's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27919 Trocadero currently offering any rent specials?
27919 Trocadero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27919 Trocadero pet-friendly?
No, 27919 Trocadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27919 Trocadero offer parking?
Yes, 27919 Trocadero does offer parking.
Does 27919 Trocadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27919 Trocadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27919 Trocadero have a pool?
No, 27919 Trocadero does not have a pool.
Does 27919 Trocadero have accessible units?
No, 27919 Trocadero does not have accessible units.
Does 27919 Trocadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27919 Trocadero has units with dishwashers.
Does 27919 Trocadero have units with air conditioning?
No, 27919 Trocadero does not have units with air conditioning.

