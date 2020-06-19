27919 Trocadero.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to the Gated Condominium Complex of Finisterra on the Lake! This single level condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with views of Lake Mission Viejo. Relax on your own private balcony and then walk downstairs to stroll lakeside. This unit is spacious with lots of light streaming through 3 large picture windows facing the lake. Its open concept with views of the lake from the kitchen nook through the kitchen then into the dining room and lastly into the living room! Beautiful brand new laminate floors throughout the main areas and bedrooms. Gas burning fireplace in the living room. Recessed lighting throughout. New modern ceiling fans installed. The kitchen has porcelain tiled counter tops and gas stove/oven combo. Cozy kitchen nook or an area for an office is adjacent to the kitchen. Laundry hookups inside the unit. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and 3/4 shower with new frameless shower door. Second bathroom has a tub/shower. Bathrooms freshly reglazed and sparkling white. The unit has 1 car garage and 1 covered carport.

Come experience the lifestyle on the lake with full lake amenities!