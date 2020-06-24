27896 Via Granados

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Tastefully remodeled and absolutely gorgeous! corner lot, with entertainer’s backyard fully enclosed (Ideal for a Pet) with two separate patios and retractable awning. This lovely home has new windows, custom shutters, plenty of light from tubular skylights, crown molding and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Large entry way, leading to spacious living room with a custom fireplace. Kitchen has been upgraded with Leather granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with custom showers and vanities. Large Master Bedroom with elegant glass doors leading to on suite bathroom. Den/office has built in shelving and storage with direct access to private patio. Direct garage access with new epoxy flooring. Beautiful, guard-gated, resort style 55+ community offers plenty of activities with two recreation centers, pools, spas, tennis courts, gym and much more! Close to all major highways, shopping, entertainment, parks, golf courses, and restaurants. Come and checkout your new home today!