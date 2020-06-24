All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27896 Via Granados

27896 via Granados · No Longer Available
Location

27896 via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Tastefully remodeled and absolutely gorgeous! corner lot, with entertainer’s backyard fully enclosed (Ideal for a Pet) with two separate patios and retractable awning. This lovely home has new windows, custom shutters, plenty of light from tubular skylights, crown molding and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Large entry way, leading to spacious living room with a custom fireplace. Kitchen has been upgraded with Leather granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with custom showers and vanities. Large Master Bedroom with elegant glass doors leading to on suite bathroom. Den/office has built in shelving and storage with direct access to private patio. Direct garage access with new epoxy flooring. Beautiful, guard-gated, resort style 55+ community offers plenty of activities with two recreation centers, pools, spas, tennis courts, gym and much more! Close to all major highways, shopping, entertainment, parks, golf courses, and restaurants. Come and checkout your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27896 Via Granados have any available units?
27896 Via Granados doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27896 Via Granados have?
Some of 27896 Via Granados's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27896 Via Granados currently offering any rent specials?
27896 Via Granados is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27896 Via Granados pet-friendly?
Yes, 27896 Via Granados is pet friendly.
Does 27896 Via Granados offer parking?
Yes, 27896 Via Granados offers parking.
Does 27896 Via Granados have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27896 Via Granados does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27896 Via Granados have a pool?
Yes, 27896 Via Granados has a pool.
Does 27896 Via Granados have accessible units?
No, 27896 Via Granados does not have accessible units.
Does 27896 Via Granados have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27896 Via Granados has units with dishwashers.
Does 27896 Via Granados have units with air conditioning?
No, 27896 Via Granados does not have units with air conditioning.
