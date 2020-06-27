All apartments in Mission Viejo
27862 Via Silva

Location

27862 Via Silva, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Casta del Sol - a 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY . Located at the end of a very quiet and private elevated cul-de-sac with a beautiful view. Kitchen has generous storage including pull-out-shelving in the pantry and eating area which opens to the patio. Living room with gas fireplace is a combination living and dining area or can be used as one large living room! Lots of linen storage in hall closet. One car garage has hook-ups for washer and gas dryer. Home is move-in ready! Association offers recreation center, pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billards and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27862 Via Silva have any available units?
27862 Via Silva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27862 Via Silva have?
Some of 27862 Via Silva's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27862 Via Silva currently offering any rent specials?
27862 Via Silva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27862 Via Silva pet-friendly?
No, 27862 Via Silva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27862 Via Silva offer parking?
Yes, 27862 Via Silva offers parking.
Does 27862 Via Silva have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27862 Via Silva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27862 Via Silva have a pool?
Yes, 27862 Via Silva has a pool.
Does 27862 Via Silva have accessible units?
No, 27862 Via Silva does not have accessible units.
Does 27862 Via Silva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27862 Via Silva has units with dishwashers.
Does 27862 Via Silva have units with air conditioning?
No, 27862 Via Silva does not have units with air conditioning.

