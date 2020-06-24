All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27861 Sheffield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27861 Sheffield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:31 AM

27861 Sheffield

27861 Sheffield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27861 Sheffield, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Mission Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Mission Viejo - Upcoming home for lease! Available after December 20, 2019. Highly modernized ranch style home in beautiful Mission Viejo. Ideal location in the Briarwood community. Single family home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, including an attached 2 car garage. The perfect home given the open floor plan, modern and contemporary, high beam ceilings, custom stone fireplace with customized hearth and mantel, bright remodeled kitchen, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and a built in wine refrigerator. Spacious master suite with two additional bedrooms. Both baths have been remodeled with new counter tops, custom tile showers, designer fixtures accent both baths. Lovely backyard and patio area. Coveted school district , located within minutes to the schools, shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Please contact Burr White Property Management at 949-673-7800 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb the tenants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27861 Sheffield have any available units?
27861 Sheffield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27861 Sheffield have?
Some of 27861 Sheffield's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27861 Sheffield currently offering any rent specials?
27861 Sheffield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27861 Sheffield pet-friendly?
No, 27861 Sheffield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27861 Sheffield offer parking?
Yes, 27861 Sheffield offers parking.
Does 27861 Sheffield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27861 Sheffield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27861 Sheffield have a pool?
No, 27861 Sheffield does not have a pool.
Does 27861 Sheffield have accessible units?
No, 27861 Sheffield does not have accessible units.
Does 27861 Sheffield have units with dishwashers?
No, 27861 Sheffield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27861 Sheffield have units with air conditioning?
No, 27861 Sheffield does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside