27861 Sheffield

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Mission Viejo - Upcoming home for lease! Available after December 20, 2019. Highly modernized ranch style home in beautiful Mission Viejo. Ideal location in the Briarwood community. Single family home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, including an attached 2 car garage. The perfect home given the open floor plan, modern and contemporary, high beam ceilings, custom stone fireplace with customized hearth and mantel, bright remodeled kitchen, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and a built in wine refrigerator. Spacious master suite with two additional bedrooms. Both baths have been remodeled with new counter tops, custom tile showers, designer fixtures accent both baths. Lovely backyard and patio area. Coveted school district , located within minutes to the schools, shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Please contact Burr White Property Management at 949-673-7800 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb the tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4902939)