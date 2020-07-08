27724 Calle Valdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Great Rosa plan that has been remodeled and wall was removed to give a great open floor plan. Custom kitchen with upgraded granite and bar overhang. The third bedroom is currently being used as an office off of the living area. Features include crown molding, ceiling fans throughout, porcelain flooring, granite counters, remodeled bathrooms and two outdoor patio areas to enjoy with BBQ hookups.

Enjoy all the great Casta del Sol amenities including golf, pools, clubhouse, activities and 24 hour guarded gate access.

Casta del Sol is a 55 and older community