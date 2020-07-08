All apartments in Mission Viejo
27724 Calle Valdes

Location

27724 Calle Valdes, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Great Rosa plan that has been remodeled and wall was removed to give a great open floor plan. Custom kitchen with upgraded granite and bar overhang. The third bedroom is currently being used as an office off of the living area. Features include crown molding, ceiling fans throughout, porcelain flooring, granite counters, remodeled bathrooms and two outdoor patio areas to enjoy with BBQ hookups.
Enjoy all the great Casta del Sol amenities including golf, pools, clubhouse, activities and 24 hour guarded gate access.
Casta del Sol is a 55 and older community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27724 Calle Valdes have any available units?
27724 Calle Valdes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27724 Calle Valdes have?
Some of 27724 Calle Valdes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27724 Calle Valdes currently offering any rent specials?
27724 Calle Valdes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27724 Calle Valdes pet-friendly?
No, 27724 Calle Valdes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes offer parking?
No, 27724 Calle Valdes does not offer parking.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27724 Calle Valdes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes have a pool?
Yes, 27724 Calle Valdes has a pool.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes have accessible units?
No, 27724 Calle Valdes does not have accessible units.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27724 Calle Valdes has units with dishwashers.
Does 27724 Calle Valdes have units with air conditioning?
No, 27724 Calle Valdes does not have units with air conditioning.

