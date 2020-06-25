27697 Aquamarine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

This open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 1200 sf. upper level condo is located in the highly desirable Hillcrest Village neighborhood. Recently updated you will find newer flooring, carpet and more. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and newly painted cabinets and fixtures. Panoramic views from the large patio/deck is accessible from main floor bedroom and family room. Big windows throughout bring in tons of natural light. The family room has vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms (main level and second floor) can be used as a master bedroom or guest bedroom as both offer full baths and walk-in closets. This condo also includes 1 car detached garage, parking sticker for a second car, in-unit washer and dryer, refrigerator plus access to community pool, spa, BBQ area. Location, location, location! Walk to the Shops of Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Theater, Mission Hospital and Saddleback College. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo is available which offers fishing, boating, concerts & More. Just minutes from the 5 and 73 freeways!