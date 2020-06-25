All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

27697 Aquamarine

27697 Aquamarine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

27697 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 1200 sf. upper level condo is located in the highly desirable Hillcrest Village neighborhood. Recently updated you will find newer flooring, carpet and more. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and newly painted cabinets and fixtures. Panoramic views from the large patio/deck is accessible from main floor bedroom and family room. Big windows throughout bring in tons of natural light. The family room has vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms (main level and second floor) can be used as a master bedroom or guest bedroom as both offer full baths and walk-in closets. This condo also includes 1 car detached garage, parking sticker for a second car, in-unit washer and dryer, refrigerator plus access to community pool, spa, BBQ area. Location, location, location! Walk to the Shops of Mission Viejo, Kaleidoscope Theater, Mission Hospital and Saddleback College. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo is available which offers fishing, boating, concerts & More. Just minutes from the 5 and 73 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27697 Aquamarine have any available units?
27697 Aquamarine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27697 Aquamarine have?
Some of 27697 Aquamarine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27697 Aquamarine currently offering any rent specials?
27697 Aquamarine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27697 Aquamarine pet-friendly?
No, 27697 Aquamarine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27697 Aquamarine offer parking?
Yes, 27697 Aquamarine offers parking.
Does 27697 Aquamarine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27697 Aquamarine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27697 Aquamarine have a pool?
Yes, 27697 Aquamarine has a pool.
Does 27697 Aquamarine have accessible units?
No, 27697 Aquamarine does not have accessible units.
Does 27697 Aquamarine have units with dishwashers?
No, 27697 Aquamarine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27697 Aquamarine have units with air conditioning?
No, 27697 Aquamarine does not have units with air conditioning.
