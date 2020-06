Amenities

granite counters fireplace courtyard

Enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for lease in Mission Viejo. the property features a New roof, with a gorgeous enclosed front courtyard.

Freshly painted interior with new flooring in the living room, and a wonderful fireplace. effortlessly make meals in the tiled kitchen with granite counter tops. Relax in the deep and spacious backyard. The home is simply move in ready.