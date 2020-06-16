All apartments in Mission Viejo
27406 Daffodil Pl
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

27406 Daffodil Pl

27406 Daffodil Pl · (949) 677-8528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Emerald Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27406 Daffodil Pl · Avail. now

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square feet and two-stories this home offers an abundance of natural light, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage in the kitchen. The travertine tiles throughout the first floor and bathrooms add a luxurious feel, while the vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and walk-in closets, produce a functional and open floor plan. Finally the plantation shutters, high end bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, cozy fireplace, private patio and direct access two car garage with plenty of storage make this luxurious house the perfect place to call home.

The location of this home is overlooking a greenbelt in the highly desirable community of Emerald Pointe, where you can enjoy the communitys pool, spa and parks. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, Saddleback College, The Shops of Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital, freeway access and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3587862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have any available units?
27406 Daffodil Pl has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27406 Daffodil Pl have?
Some of 27406 Daffodil Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27406 Daffodil Pl currently offering any rent specials?
27406 Daffodil Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27406 Daffodil Pl pet-friendly?
No, 27406 Daffodil Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl offer parking?
Yes, 27406 Daffodil Pl does offer parking.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27406 Daffodil Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have a pool?
Yes, 27406 Daffodil Pl has a pool.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have accessible units?
No, 27406 Daffodil Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 27406 Daffodil Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27406 Daffodil Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 27406 Daffodil Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
