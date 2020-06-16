27406 Daffodil Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square feet and two-stories this home offers an abundance of natural light, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage in the kitchen. The travertine tiles throughout the first floor and bathrooms add a luxurious feel, while the vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and walk-in closets, produce a functional and open floor plan. Finally the plantation shutters, high end bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, cozy fireplace, private patio and direct access two car garage with plenty of storage make this luxurious house the perfect place to call home.



The location of this home is overlooking a greenbelt in the highly desirable community of Emerald Pointe, where you can enjoy the communitys pool, spa and parks. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, Saddleback College, The Shops of Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital, freeway access and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3587862)