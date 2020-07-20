Amenities

26926 Poppy Place Available 06/17/19 - Check out this beautiful townhome! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all in a wonderful community called Emerald Pointe near nature trails and hiking! You notice the neutral designer paint w/ contrasting white baseboards. The ceramic tile floors downstairs sparkle, as do the brand-new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen! The downstairs is loaded with recessed lights in the dining room and kitchen! A lighted ceiling fan helps to keep you cool in the living room, or you can enjoy the fireplace on those cold winter nights! Lots of windows in the front of the home let in loads of natural light! 2 car attached garage w/ Garage door opener, sectional insulated garage door, and washer/dryer hook-ups! Upstairs you have brand-new neutral carpeting through-out! And a beautiful master suite, complete w/ vaulted ceilings, a lighted ceiling fan, new cabinets with dual sinks, granite counters, a huge roman tub, and a walk-in closet to die for! The secondary bedrooms are also large, one even having vaulted ceilings!



(RLNE3702848)