26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive.

Beautifully remodeled single-story home on a large lot with a very private back yard. Popular Cabrillo model in the Coronado homes. Wonderful curb appeal. Newly remodeled, be the first to enjoy the upgrades. It's gorgeous inside. Bright & open floorplan, sunny kitchen with quartz counters, gas cooktop. Upgraded bathrooms. Beautiful wide plank wood-like engineered vinyl flooring throughout, with elegant custom baseboards. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in approximately 1290 sqft. You'll love the spacious back yard. Beautiful neighborhood, short stroll to fabulous Coronado neighborhood park. Outstanding award-winning Capistrano Unified schools. Very conveniently located near golf and dining at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Course, Saddleback College, Capistrano Valley High School, freeways and the toll road. Easy access to shopping and dining at the Shops At Mission Viejo.

Owner requests non smoking tenants, and no pets please.