All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like
26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive

26752 Las Tunas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26752 Las Tunas Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled single-story home on a large lot with a very private back yard. Popular Cabrillo model in the Coronado homes. Wonderful curb appeal. Newly remodeled, be the first to enjoy the upgrades. It's gorgeous inside. Bright & open floorplan, sunny kitchen with quartz counters, gas cooktop. Upgraded bathrooms. Beautiful wide plank wood-like engineered vinyl flooring throughout, with elegant custom baseboards. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in approximately 1290 sqft. You'll love the spacious back yard. Beautiful neighborhood, short stroll to fabulous Coronado neighborhood park. Outstanding award-winning Capistrano Unified schools. Very conveniently located near golf and dining at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Course, Saddleback College, Capistrano Valley High School, freeways and the toll road. Easy access to shopping and dining at the Shops At Mission Viejo.
Owner requests non smoking tenants, and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have any available units?
26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive offer parking?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26752 Las Tunas Dr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap PlacesMission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside