Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:23 PM

26712 Sotelo

26712 Sotelo · No Longer Available
Location

26712 Sotelo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Popular South Mission Viejo location for this JM Peters home. 4 bedroom home plus a large bonus room in an interior tract location. Formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan layout. Downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with seating area, two bedrooms and a over sized bonus room. Spacious kitchen is open to the family room. Kitchen cabinets have been newly painted. New vynal wood plan flooring in family room and downstairs bedroom. Large enclosed backyard has raised planter beds has a large grass area and a view. Neutral paint throughout with tile flooring and neutral carpet. Three car garage with lots of storage. Great location with cool breezes and a newer air conditioner for the occasional days it is needed. This is a sought after location close to parks, award winning schools, aquatic center, easy freeway access and shops nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26712 Sotelo have any available units?
26712 Sotelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26712 Sotelo have?
Some of 26712 Sotelo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26712 Sotelo currently offering any rent specials?
26712 Sotelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26712 Sotelo pet-friendly?
No, 26712 Sotelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26712 Sotelo offer parking?
Yes, 26712 Sotelo offers parking.
Does 26712 Sotelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26712 Sotelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26712 Sotelo have a pool?
No, 26712 Sotelo does not have a pool.
Does 26712 Sotelo have accessible units?
No, 26712 Sotelo does not have accessible units.
Does 26712 Sotelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26712 Sotelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 26712 Sotelo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26712 Sotelo has units with air conditioning.
