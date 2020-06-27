26712 Sotelo

Amenities

Popular South Mission Viejo location for this JM Peters home. 4 bedroom home plus a large bonus room in an interior tract location. Formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan layout. Downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with seating area, two bedrooms and a over sized bonus room. Spacious kitchen is open to the family room. Kitchen cabinets have been newly painted. New vynal wood plan flooring in family room and downstairs bedroom. Large enclosed backyard has raised planter beds has a large grass area and a view. Neutral paint throughout with tile flooring and neutral carpet. Three car garage with lots of storage. Great location with cool breezes and a newer air conditioner for the occasional days it is needed. This is a sought after location close to parks, award winning schools, aquatic center, easy freeway access and shops nearby.