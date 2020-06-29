26582 Via Mondelo

Amenities

FOR SHOWING,PLEASE TEXT 562-618-4551**Fresh breath of air both in and outside of this home with PANORAMIC CANYON VIEW and SOARING HIGH CEILINGS. Elegant

curb appeal invites you in through the double door entry into this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family Residence located in the

Bel Air community of Mission Viejo. Immaculate tile flooring throughout the main floor for easy maintenance. Main floor offers

separate formal living room, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen along with a half bath for convenience.

Remodeled kitchen offers lots of cabinet spaces, cooking spaces, stainless steel appliances and the view of the mountains. Double

appliance garages will keep all of your kitchen gadgets out of sight when the guests arrive. No carpet in this home as upstairs has

wood floors. Master suite with vaulted ceiling with large windows that allow tons of natural light in. Enjoy access to the beautiful

Lake Mission Viejo for summer concerts and water sports. Assigned home schools include Bathgate Elementary School, Newhart

Middle School and Capistrano Valley High School.