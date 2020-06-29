All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26582 Via Mondelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26582 Via Mondelo
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

26582 Via Mondelo

26582 Via Mondelo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26582 Via Mondelo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR SHOWING,PLEASE TEXT 562-618-4551**Fresh breath of air both in and outside of this home with PANORAMIC CANYON VIEW and SOARING HIGH CEILINGS. Elegant
curb appeal invites you in through the double door entry into this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family Residence located in the
Bel Air community of Mission Viejo. Immaculate tile flooring throughout the main floor for easy maintenance. Main floor offers
separate formal living room, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen along with a half bath for convenience.
Remodeled kitchen offers lots of cabinet spaces, cooking spaces, stainless steel appliances and the view of the mountains. Double
appliance garages will keep all of your kitchen gadgets out of sight when the guests arrive. No carpet in this home as upstairs has
wood floors. Master suite with vaulted ceiling with large windows that allow tons of natural light in. Enjoy access to the beautiful
Lake Mission Viejo for summer concerts and water sports. Assigned home schools include Bathgate Elementary School, Newhart
Middle School and Capistrano Valley High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26582 Via Mondelo have any available units?
26582 Via Mondelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26582 Via Mondelo have?
Some of 26582 Via Mondelo's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26582 Via Mondelo currently offering any rent specials?
26582 Via Mondelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26582 Via Mondelo pet-friendly?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo offer parking?
Yes, 26582 Via Mondelo offers parking.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo have a pool?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo does not have a pool.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo have accessible units?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo does not have accessible units.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26582 Via Mondelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26582 Via Mondelo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside