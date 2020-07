Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

END UNIT, light, bright and cheery with southern exposure. Travertine floors throughout; newer carpet. Neutral tone paint. Large Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Separate dining room. Living room with fireplace. Front balcony and private back patio with green belt views. All 3 bedrooms + dining room have ceiling fans; newer ceiling fan in master bedroom; Wood blinds throughout. This is a very spacious home with lots of natural light. Master bedroom with wall-to-wall mirrored closet. Master bath has 2 sinks and a large tub; granite counter in master bathroom. Bath #2 also has a tub. 1/2 bath downstairs. Newer bathroom fixtures. Lake Mission Viejo access. Short walk to La Mancha Park. Mission Viejo County Club is down the street. This is a single family attached property with 1 common wall; no one above or below.