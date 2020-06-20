26576 El Toboso

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Okay, here's a great 2 bedroom with giant loft that could serve as third bedroom or game room, teen room, office or whatever suits your needs. Master is en suite with double vanity, walk in closet, high ceilings and slider access to green belt. Second bedroom also has direct access to 3/4 bath with shower like a second master. Large kitchen with gas cooking steps to generous dining area and a step down family room with fireplace and balcony access. This home is located within the tree and walking path lined La Mancha community that offers access to great schools,

parks, shopping, Medical, fwys and MV Lake access. One of the two communitiy pools is just across the street which is great! Full size laundry room, direct access two car garage a/c makes this a smart bet. You also have an assigned guest spot for parking.