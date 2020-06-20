All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:03 AM

26576 El Toboso

26576 El Toboso · (949) 315-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26576 El Toboso, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Okay, here's a great 2 bedroom with giant loft that could serve as third bedroom or game room, teen room, office or whatever suits your needs. Master is en suite with double vanity, walk in closet, high ceilings and slider access to green belt. Second bedroom also has direct access to 3/4 bath with shower like a second master. Large kitchen with gas cooking steps to generous dining area and a step down family room with fireplace and balcony access. This home is located within the tree and walking path lined La Mancha community that offers access to great schools,
parks, shopping, Medical, fwys and MV Lake access. One of the two communitiy pools is just across the street which is great! Full size laundry room, direct access two car garage a/c makes this a smart bet. You also have an assigned guest spot for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26576 El Toboso have any available units?
26576 El Toboso has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26576 El Toboso have?
Some of 26576 El Toboso's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26576 El Toboso currently offering any rent specials?
26576 El Toboso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26576 El Toboso pet-friendly?
No, 26576 El Toboso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26576 El Toboso offer parking?
Yes, 26576 El Toboso does offer parking.
Does 26576 El Toboso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26576 El Toboso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26576 El Toboso have a pool?
Yes, 26576 El Toboso has a pool.
Does 26576 El Toboso have accessible units?
No, 26576 El Toboso does not have accessible units.
Does 26576 El Toboso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26576 El Toboso has units with dishwashers.
Does 26576 El Toboso have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26576 El Toboso has units with air conditioning.
