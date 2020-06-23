26555 Avenida Deseo

Amenities

LEASE - BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET! - Beautifully Remodeled Single Level Detached home in the heart of Mission Viejo has just come available to lease. Just Move-In and Enjoy! Remodeled Kitchen has Newly Installed Stainless Steel Appliances, Stylish Quartz Counter Tops, freshly painted cabinetry, modern handles / hardware and much more...Remodeled Bathrooms too with New Vanities, Quartz Counter Tops, Flooring, re-glazed shower with pleasant colors. New Designer Interior Doors with beefy stainless steel door handles along with large base boards to match the decor. Newly installed Dual-Pane Windows and Sliding Doors provide nice energy efficiency along with a great sound buffer. Air Conditioner & Heater are newer too...This home has nice curb appeal and a great floor plan for all to enjoy as the Kitchen opens to the Family Room. Backyard has all new fencing along with freshly installed lush grass! This home is an enjoyable walk to Christopher Park along with other local amenities. Award Winning Schools! Walking Distance to Montevideo Elementary and this home is in the School Boundaries for La Paz Middle School and Mission Viejo High School. Situated in the interior of wonderful neighborhood, yet close enough to fantastic shopping, Dinning and more...Hurry as this home is an excellent value!