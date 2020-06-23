All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26555 Avenida Deseo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26555 Avenida Deseo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26555 Avenida Deseo

26555 Avenida Deseo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26555 Avenida Deseo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LEASE - BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET! - Beautifully Remodeled Single Level Detached home in the heart of Mission Viejo has just come available to lease. Just Move-In and Enjoy! Remodeled Kitchen has Newly Installed Stainless Steel Appliances, Stylish Quartz Counter Tops, freshly painted cabinetry, modern handles / hardware and much more...Remodeled Bathrooms too with New Vanities, Quartz Counter Tops, Flooring, re-glazed shower with pleasant colors. New Designer Interior Doors with beefy stainless steel door handles along with large base boards to match the decor. Newly installed Dual-Pane Windows and Sliding Doors provide nice energy efficiency along with a great sound buffer. Air Conditioner & Heater are newer too...This home has nice curb appeal and a great floor plan for all to enjoy as the Kitchen opens to the Family Room. Backyard has all new fencing along with freshly installed lush grass! This home is an enjoyable walk to Christopher Park along with other local amenities. Award Winning Schools! Walking Distance to Montevideo Elementary and this home is in the School Boundaries for La Paz Middle School and Mission Viejo High School. Situated in the interior of wonderful neighborhood, yet close enough to fantastic shopping, Dinning and more...Hurry as this home is an excellent value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have any available units?
26555 Avenida Deseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26555 Avenida Deseo have?
Some of 26555 Avenida Deseo's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26555 Avenida Deseo currently offering any rent specials?
26555 Avenida Deseo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26555 Avenida Deseo pet-friendly?
No, 26555 Avenida Deseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo offer parking?
No, 26555 Avenida Deseo does not offer parking.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26555 Avenida Deseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have a pool?
No, 26555 Avenida Deseo does not have a pool.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have accessible units?
No, 26555 Avenida Deseo does not have accessible units.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26555 Avenida Deseo has units with dishwashers.
Does 26555 Avenida Deseo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26555 Avenida Deseo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside