All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26551 Lucinda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26551 Lucinda
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

26551 Lucinda

26551 Lucinda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26551 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Impeccable end-unit La Mancha townhome in Mission Viejo - Beautiful, light and quiet end-unit La Mancha townhome with remodeled granite kitchen and marble baths, stone floors & staircase. Floor plan features living room with fireplace and separate dining room. Kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances. - all highly upgraded with direct access to a stone balcony overlooking a very quiet park and golf course view. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Upgraded powder room with stone floor and slab counter.
Master bedroom can accommodate a Cal-king sized bed and has a 15 foot long fitted, mirrored closet and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Master bath has huge marble slab wet-room shower, stone floor and slab counters. All new plumbing fixtures.
Two upper-level bedrooms also with mirrored, fitted closets and crown molding which share another stone balcony and have a bath with marble slab walk-in shower, stone floor, slab vanity and all new plumbing fixtures. All new interior doors, new dual pane sliding doors and windows throughout which save on heating and cooling costs. Lake MV club membership included. 2 community pools. Mall, Metrolink, toll roads/freeway access close by. Good blue ribbon schools in district. Large double garage plus parking space. Overlooking golf course and beautiful community greenbelt.

Available Now

Please call today for further details and showing times...

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323
Mission Viejo Property Management
Orange County Property Management
Orange County Property Manager
Residential Property Management

(RLNE2385055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26551 Lucinda have any available units?
26551 Lucinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26551 Lucinda have?
Some of 26551 Lucinda's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26551 Lucinda currently offering any rent specials?
26551 Lucinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26551 Lucinda pet-friendly?
No, 26551 Lucinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26551 Lucinda offer parking?
Yes, 26551 Lucinda offers parking.
Does 26551 Lucinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26551 Lucinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26551 Lucinda have a pool?
Yes, 26551 Lucinda has a pool.
Does 26551 Lucinda have accessible units?
No, 26551 Lucinda does not have accessible units.
Does 26551 Lucinda have units with dishwashers?
No, 26551 Lucinda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26551 Lucinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 26551 Lucinda does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside