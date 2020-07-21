26551 Lucinda

Amenities
Impeccable end-unit La Mancha townhome in Mission Viejo - Beautiful, light and quiet end-unit La Mancha townhome with remodeled granite kitchen and marble baths, stone floors & staircase. Floor plan features living room with fireplace and separate dining room. Kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances. - all highly upgraded with direct access to a stone balcony overlooking a very quiet park and golf course view. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Upgraded powder room with stone floor and slab counter.
Master bedroom can accommodate a Cal-king sized bed and has a 15 foot long fitted, mirrored closet and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Master bath has huge marble slab wet-room shower, stone floor and slab counters. All new plumbing fixtures.
Two upper-level bedrooms also with mirrored, fitted closets and crown molding which share another stone balcony and have a bath with marble slab walk-in shower, stone floor, slab vanity and all new plumbing fixtures. All new interior doors, new dual pane sliding doors and windows throughout which save on heating and cooling costs. Lake MV club membership included. 2 community pools. Mall, Metrolink, toll roads/freeway access close by. Good blue ribbon schools in district. Large double garage plus parking space. Overlooking golf course and beautiful community greenbelt.
Available Now
Please call today for further details and showing times...
(RLNE2385055)