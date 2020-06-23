265 California Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You wont's be disappointed in this cute upper one bedroom unit with attached garage. Property is towards the back of quiet complex. You enter the property from main level and go upstairs to a spacious living room with dining area. High vaulted ceilings with cozy fire place. Kitchen features window above sink, recessed lightning and refrigerator. Neutral paint and carpet through out. Master suite features walk-in closet that has been customized. One car attached garage with direct access includes washer and dryer. Community is lovely with Pool and spa area that has just been remodeled. Close to shopping, parks and Lake Mission Viejo.