265 California Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

265 California Court

265 California Ct · No Longer Available
Location

265 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You wont's be disappointed in this cute upper one bedroom unit with attached garage. Property is towards the back of quiet complex. You enter the property from main level and go upstairs to a spacious living room with dining area. High vaulted ceilings with cozy fire place. Kitchen features window above sink, recessed lightning and refrigerator. Neutral paint and carpet through out. Master suite features walk-in closet that has been customized. One car attached garage with direct access includes washer and dryer. Community is lovely with Pool and spa area that has just been remodeled. Close to shopping, parks and Lake Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 California Court have any available units?
265 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 265 California Court have?
Some of 265 California Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
265 California Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 265 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 265 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 265 California Court does offer parking.
Does 265 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 California Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 California Court have a pool?
Yes, 265 California Court has a pool.
Does 265 California Court have accessible units?
No, 265 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 265 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.
