Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

26254 Solrio

26254 Solrio · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

26254 Solrio, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Greystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
26254 Solrio Available 07/01/19 Spacious, airy and bright split level 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. - Spacious, airy and bright split level 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. Located in the Greystone community in Mission Viejo. Resort style living! Walk into soaring cathedral ceilings and high windows to enjoy natural light. Open kitchen with over sized breakfast counter. Relax in your living room with a cozy fireplace, built in mounts for a large screen tv included as well as decorative shelving. If you are a pianist, owner will leave the piano too! Enjoy cool breezes from your enclosed backyard patio, with BBQ. 12/ bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs 2 bedrooms plus a loft with built in closet that can be utilized as a 3rd bedroom perfect for visiting guests! Master suite has a balcony to allow cool breezes in. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included without warranty. Short walk to Bathgate School and parks. Cats and small dogs allowed!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE4894992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26254 Solrio have any available units?
26254 Solrio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26254 Solrio have?
Some of 26254 Solrio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26254 Solrio currently offering any rent specials?
26254 Solrio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26254 Solrio pet-friendly?
Yes, 26254 Solrio is pet friendly.
Does 26254 Solrio offer parking?
Yes, 26254 Solrio offers parking.
Does 26254 Solrio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26254 Solrio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26254 Solrio have a pool?
Yes, 26254 Solrio has a pool.
Does 26254 Solrio have accessible units?
No, 26254 Solrio does not have accessible units.
Does 26254 Solrio have units with dishwashers?
No, 26254 Solrio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26254 Solrio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26254 Solrio has units with air conditioning.

