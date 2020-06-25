Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

26254 Solrio Available 07/01/19 Spacious, airy and bright split level 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. - Spacious, airy and bright split level 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home with attached 2 car garage. Located in the Greystone community in Mission Viejo. Resort style living! Walk into soaring cathedral ceilings and high windows to enjoy natural light. Open kitchen with over sized breakfast counter. Relax in your living room with a cozy fireplace, built in mounts for a large screen tv included as well as decorative shelving. If you are a pianist, owner will leave the piano too! Enjoy cool breezes from your enclosed backyard patio, with BBQ. 12/ bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs 2 bedrooms plus a loft with built in closet that can be utilized as a 3rd bedroom perfect for visiting guests! Master suite has a balcony to allow cool breezes in. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included without warranty. Short walk to Bathgate School and parks. Cats and small dogs allowed!



