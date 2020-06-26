26162 Sanz #B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Two Story Condo in a Beautiful Community in Mission Viejo! - This amazing newly renovated two story condo is spread over 1000 sq. ft. and is located in the highly desired Las Palmas community. The condo has double master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with new paint throughout! It features large living spaces, a community pool, and an attached garage! There are two bedrooms upstairs, which are each masters, and have their own private bathrooms with new faucets, medicine cabinets, mirrors, toilets, and new vanity counter-tops! Each bedroom has a large semi walk-in closet with room for storage. On the first floor you'll find a half bath for your convenience, a large living room, and kitchen with plenty of counter space. The condo comes with a one car garage and one additional parking space. This condo also features a patio area and central air conditioning. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional deposit and pet rent. There is an association pool and spa for the residents use.



DRE# 01197438



(RLNE4960426)