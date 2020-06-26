All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26162 Sanz #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26162 Sanz #B
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

26162 Sanz #B

26162 Sanz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26162 Sanz, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Two Story Condo in a Beautiful Community in Mission Viejo! - This amazing newly renovated two story condo is spread over 1000 sq. ft. and is located in the highly desired Las Palmas community. The condo has double master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with new paint throughout! It features large living spaces, a community pool, and an attached garage! There are two bedrooms upstairs, which are each masters, and have their own private bathrooms with new faucets, medicine cabinets, mirrors, toilets, and new vanity counter-tops! Each bedroom has a large semi walk-in closet with room for storage. On the first floor you'll find a half bath for your convenience, a large living room, and kitchen with plenty of counter space. The condo comes with a one car garage and one additional parking space. This condo also features a patio area and central air conditioning. One small pet okay, upon approval with an additional deposit and pet rent. There is an association pool and spa for the residents use.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE4960426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26162 Sanz #B have any available units?
26162 Sanz #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26162 Sanz #B have?
Some of 26162 Sanz #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26162 Sanz #B currently offering any rent specials?
26162 Sanz #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26162 Sanz #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 26162 Sanz #B is pet friendly.
Does 26162 Sanz #B offer parking?
Yes, 26162 Sanz #B offers parking.
Does 26162 Sanz #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26162 Sanz #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26162 Sanz #B have a pool?
Yes, 26162 Sanz #B has a pool.
Does 26162 Sanz #B have accessible units?
No, 26162 Sanz #B does not have accessible units.
Does 26162 Sanz #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 26162 Sanz #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26162 Sanz #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26162 Sanz #B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside