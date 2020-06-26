26042 Camino Adelanto

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This very well maintained home has been tastefully remodeled with granite counters, newer appliances, carpeting in bedrooms and formal living room. Large spacious open kitchen which opens up into a dinning/family room area. Private back yard with a landscaping included in rent. Shopping and dinning near by. The 5 freeway is just a few blocks away for easy commuting. Come see this beautiful house before it gets leased today!



*more photos to come shortly



We are pet friendly with the following conditions:



$50 monthly pet rent and $500 additional deposit for each pet. (Max two). No breed or weight restrictions, however the pets must be friendly and current on all vaccinations.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,295, Available 6/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.