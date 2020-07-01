All apartments in Mission Viejo
25915 Orbita

25915 Orbita · No Longer Available
Location

25915 Orbita, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION LOCATION! Super Nice and Clean - Upgraded 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath PLUS Huge LOFT to use as addition bedroom, office, playroom, or other. Remodeled Kitchen with new Cabinets and Granite. Carpet and Blinds 2 years new. Lovely Neutral Tile in Kitchen, Entry, Halls, and Baths. Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights and Walls of Windows provide a ton of Natural Light. Functional and Homey Floor Plan offers a Darling eat in Kitchen nook, Large Formal Dining room, and Formal Living Room with Fireplace. Enjoy Private outdoor Space to BBQ or Just Enjoy Fresh Air on Spacious outdoor Balcony off Living Room and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom includes Huge Walk- in Closet, Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Access to Balcony/porch, Separated Shower Bath Area. Secondary Bedroom features Large Closet Space - Good Size Room. The Upstairs Loft is HUGE - Great open space with skylight. This lovely condo is located upstairs - nobody above - and is an End Unit - Very quiet an offers approx 1500 sq feet. One car detached garage and one carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25915 Orbita have any available units?
25915 Orbita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25915 Orbita have?
Some of 25915 Orbita's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25915 Orbita currently offering any rent specials?
25915 Orbita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25915 Orbita pet-friendly?
No, 25915 Orbita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25915 Orbita offer parking?
Yes, 25915 Orbita offers parking.
Does 25915 Orbita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25915 Orbita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25915 Orbita have a pool?
No, 25915 Orbita does not have a pool.
Does 25915 Orbita have accessible units?
No, 25915 Orbita does not have accessible units.
Does 25915 Orbita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25915 Orbita has units with dishwashers.
Does 25915 Orbita have units with air conditioning?
No, 25915 Orbita does not have units with air conditioning.

