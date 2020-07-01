25915 Orbita

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION LOCATION! Super Nice and Clean - Upgraded 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath PLUS Huge LOFT to use as addition bedroom, office, playroom, or other. Remodeled Kitchen with new Cabinets and Granite. Carpet and Blinds 2 years new. Lovely Neutral Tile in Kitchen, Entry, Halls, and Baths. Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights and Walls of Windows provide a ton of Natural Light. Functional and Homey Floor Plan offers a Darling eat in Kitchen nook, Large Formal Dining room, and Formal Living Room with Fireplace. Enjoy Private outdoor Space to BBQ or Just Enjoy Fresh Air on Spacious outdoor Balcony off Living Room and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom includes Huge Walk- in Closet, Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Access to Balcony/porch, Separated Shower Bath Area. Secondary Bedroom features Large Closet Space - Good Size Room. The Upstairs Loft is HUGE - Great open space with skylight. This lovely condo is located upstairs - nobody above - and is an End Unit - Very quiet an offers approx 1500 sq feet. One car detached garage and one carport.