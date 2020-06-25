All apartments in Mission Viejo
25835 Marguerite Parkway

25835 Marguerite Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

25835 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled with new simulated wood flooring, no carpeting, new decor paint in two tones. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel sink, new dishwasher and new canned led lights. All new kitchen and bath fixtures. Both baths have new commodes, granite counters.. Living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings crown molding, and new baseboards throughout give this unit a touch of refinement. The complex features hills views and is located near the golf course. This unit has view of tree lined grassy area near pool. Double covered carport and community laundry for your convenience. Walk to restaurants, shopping facilities, stores and services just across the street. Easy access to freeway from Oso Parkway. You must see this one. HOA pet rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have any available units?
25835 Marguerite Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have?
Some of 25835 Marguerite Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25835 Marguerite Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
25835 Marguerite Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25835 Marguerite Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 25835 Marguerite Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 25835 Marguerite Parkway offers parking.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25835 Marguerite Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 25835 Marguerite Parkway has a pool.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have accessible units?
No, 25835 Marguerite Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25835 Marguerite Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 25835 Marguerite Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 25835 Marguerite Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
