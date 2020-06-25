25835 Marguerite Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled with new simulated wood flooring, no carpeting, new decor paint in two tones. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel sink, new dishwasher and new canned led lights. All new kitchen and bath fixtures. Both baths have new commodes, granite counters.. Living room and dining room have vaulted ceilings crown molding, and new baseboards throughout give this unit a touch of refinement. The complex features hills views and is located near the golf course. This unit has view of tree lined grassy area near pool. Double covered carport and community laundry for your convenience. Walk to restaurants, shopping facilities, stores and services just across the street. Easy access to freeway from Oso Parkway. You must see this one. HOA pet rules.