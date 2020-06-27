25261 Arcadian

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WONDERFUL SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD, GREAT LOCATION! - Wonderful single story house in fine neighborhood. 3 br/2 bath . Wood and tile flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, remodeled cabinets, center island , Stainless steel appliances and large pantry.

Living room with french doors, fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Spacious master with 2 closets. Master bath with walk in shower.

Inside laundry room with full size hookup. Direct access 2 car garage Plus driveway.Central AC, Large rear yard with fruit and avocado trees, Large patio for outdoor dining. Community is "Agean Hills" Great location near Aliso Creek Trail, short walk to playground.



(RLNE5166431)