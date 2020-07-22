25011 Sebastian Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautifully updated, tranquil tri-level, is sure to be your new home. Set above the street within the trees and greenery are the hillside views from the kitchen and plenty of privacy in the backyard. Once inside it is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and skylights and a light design pallet to make you smile all day. The large kitchen island is made for gatherings and has room to seat at least 4, and the six burner range will be the envy of most cooks. The living room area has a cozy fireplace for those cool nights, plenty of space for a long dining table and one of two walk-out patios for outdoor living. The first floor has a TV room, bedroom and bath with shower and the other walkout patio to the second lawn area. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and bath with tub/shower combo. The master is to the back of the house with a private deck, his & her closets, double sinks and a dual head shower. The other two bedrooms have views of the hillside to the front. Throughout the home is a neutral colored wood flooring, lots of windows and skylights bringing the outside in. Located only a block from the city center where everything happens (dining, stores, grocery shopping and Santa's workshop), and a two block walk to DePortola Elementary school. The owner will consider one pet. No cats please.