Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

25011 Sebastian Lane

25011 Sebastian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25011 Sebastian Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautifully updated, tranquil tri-level, is sure to be your new home. Set above the street within the trees and greenery are the hillside views from the kitchen and plenty of privacy in the backyard. Once inside it is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and skylights and a light design pallet to make you smile all day. The large kitchen island is made for gatherings and has room to seat at least 4, and the six burner range will be the envy of most cooks. The living room area has a cozy fireplace for those cool nights, plenty of space for a long dining table and one of two walk-out patios for outdoor living. The first floor has a TV room, bedroom and bath with shower and the other walkout patio to the second lawn area. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and bath with tub/shower combo. The master is to the back of the house with a private deck, his & her closets, double sinks and a dual head shower. The other two bedrooms have views of the hillside to the front. Throughout the home is a neutral colored wood flooring, lots of windows and skylights bringing the outside in. Located only a block from the city center where everything happens (dining, stores, grocery shopping and Santa's workshop), and a two block walk to DePortola Elementary school. The owner will consider one pet. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have any available units?
25011 Sebastian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25011 Sebastian Lane have?
Some of 25011 Sebastian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25011 Sebastian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25011 Sebastian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25011 Sebastian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25011 Sebastian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane offer parking?
No, 25011 Sebastian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25011 Sebastian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have a pool?
No, 25011 Sebastian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have accessible units?
No, 25011 Sebastian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25011 Sebastian Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25011 Sebastian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25011 Sebastian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
