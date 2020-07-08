All apartments in Mission Viejo
25 Merano

Location

25 Merano, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gated Mirasol Community. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom carriage style condo in fabulous neighborhood. Comfortable open floor plan - light and bright. Downstairs entry from garage or front door. All Living areas and bedrooms are on the second level, so no one living above or below. Freshly painted interior and new carpet. New Oven/Range and microwave. High vaulted ceilings make for spacious open feel. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks. Slider to outdoor deck perfect spot for your BBQ. LARGE Two car attached garage with direct access and extra storage cabinetry. Washer and dryer in garage are included for use by tenant. Large sparkling community pool. Quiet interior location within the neighborhood, yet close to 5 Freeway, schools, shopping, trails and all that the City of Mission Viejo has to offer. Tenant has access to Lake Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Merano have any available units?
25 Merano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25 Merano have?
Some of 25 Merano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Merano currently offering any rent specials?
25 Merano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Merano pet-friendly?
No, 25 Merano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25 Merano offer parking?
Yes, 25 Merano offers parking.
Does 25 Merano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Merano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Merano have a pool?
Yes, 25 Merano has a pool.
Does 25 Merano have accessible units?
No, 25 Merano does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Merano have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Merano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Merano have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Merano does not have units with air conditioning.

