Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Gated Mirasol Community. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom carriage style condo in fabulous neighborhood. Comfortable open floor plan - light and bright. Downstairs entry from garage or front door. All Living areas and bedrooms are on the second level, so no one living above or below. Freshly painted interior and new carpet. New Oven/Range and microwave. High vaulted ceilings make for spacious open feel. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks. Slider to outdoor deck perfect spot for your BBQ. LARGE Two car attached garage with direct access and extra storage cabinetry. Washer and dryer in garage are included for use by tenant. Large sparkling community pool. Quiet interior location within the neighborhood, yet close to 5 Freeway, schools, shopping, trails and all that the City of Mission Viejo has to offer. Tenant has access to Lake Mission Viejo.