Mission Viejo, CA
244 California Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

244 California Court

244 California Court · (714) 394-1462
Location

244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Court

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access. Tile flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The kitchen overlooks the dining and living area with natural light from the large window overlooking the patio. Recess lighting on lower level. Convenient laundry room with brand new Maytag full size washer and dryer. New Refrigerator included. CHECK IT OUT!!! You will not be disappointed!! This is truly a nice unit and ready for you to make it home! Additional upgrades include: New microwave, New air conditioner and furnace, new bathrooms vanities, new toilets, new ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms plus new curtains throughout. Great location, within walking distance to the community association pool and spa. Hiking trails, Lake Mission Viejo, and city recreation centers near by. Centrally located with easy access to freeway, toll-road, entertainment, shopping, and dining and great schools. Pets welcome cats or dogs (all sizes, all breeds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 California Court have any available units?
244 California Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 California Court have?
Some of 244 California Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
244 California Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 California Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 California Court is pet friendly.
Does 244 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 244 California Court does offer parking.
Does 244 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 California Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 California Court have a pool?
Yes, 244 California Court has a pool.
Does 244 California Court have accessible units?
No, 244 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 244 California Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 California Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 California Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 California Court has units with air conditioning.
