244 California Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access. Tile flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The kitchen overlooks the dining and living area with natural light from the large window overlooking the patio. Recess lighting on lower level. Convenient laundry room with brand new Maytag full size washer and dryer. New Refrigerator included. CHECK IT OUT!!! You will not be disappointed!! This is truly a nice unit and ready for you to make it home! Additional upgrades include: New microwave, New air conditioner and furnace, new bathrooms vanities, new toilets, new ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms plus new curtains throughout. Great location, within walking distance to the community association pool and spa. Hiking trails, Lake Mission Viejo, and city recreation centers near by. Centrally located with easy access to freeway, toll-road, entertainment, shopping, and dining and great schools. Pets welcome cats or dogs (all sizes, all breeds)