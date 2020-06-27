23772 Brasilia Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the heart of Mission Viejo, light & bright, open floor plan. Gorgeous costume design, remodeled and upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook, center island, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Recessed lighting. Cathedral ceilings with sky lights. Living room with fire place and built in entertainment center, sliding glass doors opens to back yard. Separate family / dining room with sliding glass doors opens to back yard. Main floor bedroom and full with bath. Spacious master bedroom with walking closet, good size rooms. Dual pane windows with plantation shutters through out the house. Top of the line washer and dryer are included. Design color paint, tile flooring on the first level and carpet flooring on the 2nd level. Low maintenance back yard, good size front yard with mature trees and roses. 2 car garage attached and a long drive way, can park 2 additional cars. Enjoy Timberline HOA amenities including club house, pool & spa. Saddleback valley school district. centrally located, easy free way access. Near shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. You will enjoy living in this house, making it your new home.