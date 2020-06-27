All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM

23772 Brasilia Street

23772 Brasilia Street · No Longer Available
Location

23772 Brasilia Street, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the heart of Mission Viejo, light & bright, open floor plan. Gorgeous costume design, remodeled and upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook, center island, granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Recessed lighting. Cathedral ceilings with sky lights. Living room with fire place and built in entertainment center, sliding glass doors opens to back yard. Separate family / dining room with sliding glass doors opens to back yard. Main floor bedroom and full with bath. Spacious master bedroom with walking closet, good size rooms. Dual pane windows with plantation shutters through out the house. Top of the line washer and dryer are included. Design color paint, tile flooring on the first level and carpet flooring on the 2nd level. Low maintenance back yard, good size front yard with mature trees and roses. 2 car garage attached and a long drive way, can park 2 additional cars. Enjoy Timberline HOA amenities including club house, pool & spa. Saddleback valley school district. centrally located, easy free way access. Near shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. You will enjoy living in this house, making it your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23772 Brasilia Street have any available units?
23772 Brasilia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23772 Brasilia Street have?
Some of 23772 Brasilia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23772 Brasilia Street currently offering any rent specials?
23772 Brasilia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23772 Brasilia Street pet-friendly?
No, 23772 Brasilia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street offer parking?
Yes, 23772 Brasilia Street offers parking.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23772 Brasilia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street have a pool?
Yes, 23772 Brasilia Street has a pool.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street have accessible units?
No, 23772 Brasilia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23772 Brasilia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23772 Brasilia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23772 Brasilia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
