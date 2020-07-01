23763 Calle Azorin

Amenities

GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEW NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN CASTA DEL SOL! This fully remodeled Casa Rosa model home offers 2 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms and over 1,500 sqft of interior living space on a premium view lot. Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac with a full wrap-around covered patio and relaxing sunset views, this home features rich hardwood flooring, double-pane windows throughout, stacked stone fireplace hearth with custom mantle, and an updated kitchen with quality granite countertops, kitchen island/breakfast bar, modern appliances, and tons of cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated, the den has convenient built-in desk area, interior raised panel doors were installed throughout, all recessed lighting has been added, all electrical outlets have been replaced, and Electrolux washer/dryer & GE Profile refrigerator are included. Big 2-car garage offers convenient cabinet storage, there is additional attic storage with drop-down ladder, and water heater & HVAC were recently updated with Rheem and Carrier units. Full access to all Casta del Sol community amenities and membership to the beautiful Mission Viejo lake is also available with small transfer fee.