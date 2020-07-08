23671 Via Lopez

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Luxuriously Remodeled, New Extensive Upgrades from modern floor tiles to crown molding ceilings! First time for lease. Exclusive private circular CulDeSac with only 4 homes! Premium grade custom features from front porch to entertaining covered back patio with Sunset-Panoramic views! Beautiful white-grey ledgestone fireplace in living room.Custom Coffered Ceiling in kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, self-closing cabinets, Led-underlighting settings, Microwave/Refrigerator/Washer-Dryer/Dishwasher/4 Gas burner stove-Oven/stainless dual sink. New HVAC system. Tubular Skylights illuminates daylight into Living Room/Master Shower. French double doors-Dual Pane windows/slider doors with custom vertical blinds & curtains! Master Bathroom features dual vanity, high quality Carrara silver-grey Hexagon Mosaic tiles flooring complete with new modern linear shower drain. Hydrotherapy Walk-In Tub Jet-Spa in common bathroom. Led Recessed Lights, heavy duty stainless hardware, Updated electrical system. Recreation Center offers heated Pool/Spa/Library/Gym/Tennis/Golf/Art workshop/Shuffleboard/Variety Shows/Dinner Dance/Live music/Social Events/Group Travel , etc. Close to Community Civic Centers, Banks, Grocery, Mail center, Restaurants, Church, Health Facility. No Street Noise. Single Loaded street! 24 hrs Guard-Gated Community! Enjoy summer concert!