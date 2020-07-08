23671 Via Lopez

Amenities
Luxuriously Remodeled, New Extensive Upgrades from modern floor tiles to crown molding ceilings! First time for lease. Exclusive private circular CulDeSac with only 4 homes! Premium grade custom features from front porch to entertaining covered back patio with Sunset-Panoramic views! Beautiful white-grey ledgestone fireplace in living room.Custom Coffered Ceiling in kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, self-closing cabinets, Led-underlighting settings, Microwave/Refrigerator/Washer-Dryer/Dishwasher/4 Gas burner stove-Oven/stainless dual sink. New HVAC system. Tubular Skylights illuminates daylight into Living Room/Master Shower. French double doors-Dual Pane windows/slider doors with custom vertical blinds & curtains! Master Bathroom features dual vanity, high quality Carrara silver-grey Hexagon Mosaic tiles flooring complete with new modern linear shower drain. Hydrotherapy Walk-In Tub Jet-Spa in common bathroom. Led Recessed Lights, heavy duty stainless hardware, Updated electrical system. Recreation Center offers heated Pool/Spa/Library/Gym/Tennis/Golf/Art workshop/Shuffleboard/Variety Shows/Dinner Dance/Live music/Social Events/Group Travel , etc. Close to Community Civic Centers, Banks, Grocery, Mail center, Restaurants, Church, Health Facility. No Street Noise. Single Loaded street! 24 hrs Guard-Gated Community! Enjoy summer concert!