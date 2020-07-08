All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

23671 Via Lopez

23671 Via Lopez · No Longer Available
Location

23671 Via Lopez, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Luxuriously Remodeled, New Extensive Upgrades from modern floor tiles to crown molding ceilings! First time for lease. Exclusive private circular CulDeSac with only 4 homes! Premium grade custom features from front porch to entertaining covered back patio with Sunset-Panoramic views! Beautiful white-grey ledgestone fireplace in living room.Custom Coffered Ceiling in kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, self-closing cabinets, Led-underlighting settings, Microwave/Refrigerator/Washer-Dryer/Dishwasher/4 Gas burner stove-Oven/stainless dual sink. New HVAC system. Tubular Skylights illuminates daylight into Living Room/Master Shower. French double doors-Dual Pane windows/slider doors with custom vertical blinds & curtains! Master Bathroom features dual vanity, high quality Carrara silver-grey Hexagon Mosaic tiles flooring complete with new modern linear shower drain. Hydrotherapy Walk-In Tub Jet-Spa in common bathroom. Led Recessed Lights, heavy duty stainless hardware, Updated electrical system. Recreation Center offers heated Pool/Spa/Library/Gym/Tennis/Golf/Art workshop/Shuffleboard/Variety Shows/Dinner Dance/Live music/Social Events/Group Travel , etc. Close to Community Civic Centers, Banks, Grocery, Mail center, Restaurants, Church, Health Facility. No Street Noise. Single Loaded street! 24 hrs Guard-Gated Community! Enjoy summer concert!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23671 Via Lopez have any available units?
23671 Via Lopez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23671 Via Lopez have?
Some of 23671 Via Lopez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23671 Via Lopez currently offering any rent specials?
23671 Via Lopez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23671 Via Lopez pet-friendly?
No, 23671 Via Lopez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23671 Via Lopez offer parking?
Yes, 23671 Via Lopez offers parking.
Does 23671 Via Lopez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23671 Via Lopez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23671 Via Lopez have a pool?
Yes, 23671 Via Lopez has a pool.
Does 23671 Via Lopez have accessible units?
No, 23671 Via Lopez does not have accessible units.
Does 23671 Via Lopez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23671 Via Lopez has units with dishwashers.
Does 23671 Via Lopez have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23671 Via Lopez has units with air conditioning.

