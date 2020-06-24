23671 Via Garfias

Amenities

Wonderful Casta Del Sol Active Adult Retirement Community! Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath house with handsome wood flooring throughout. Fantastic kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, and new matching appliances. Large living area with cozy fireplace opens up to the lovely patio with amazing hilltop views. Spacious bedrooms with built in lighting and mirrored closet doors. Both bathrooms fully remodeled with new fixtures, cabinets, and beautiful tile work. Casta Del Sol residents enjoy many amenities like community pools, jacuzzis, clubhouses, parks, BBQ's, tennis court, and fitness center. Located in a secure gated community within easy reach of the 5, 405, and 241.



Casta Del Sol is an active adult retirement community. All residents are required to be a minimum of 55 years of age. Contact office for more details.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



