Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23671 Via Garfias
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:57 AM

23671 Via Garfias

23671 via Garfias · No Longer Available
Location

23671 via Garfias, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Fully Remodeled 2 Bed House in Casta Del Sol! - Check out this amazing 3D tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VhAhqvEzFxE

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/QrngBaVTdeA

Wonderful Casta Del Sol Active Adult Retirement Community! Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath house with handsome wood flooring throughout. Fantastic kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinets, and new matching appliances. Large living area with cozy fireplace opens up to the lovely patio with amazing hilltop views. Spacious bedrooms with built in lighting and mirrored closet doors. Both bathrooms fully remodeled with new fixtures, cabinets, and beautiful tile work. Casta Del Sol residents enjoy many amenities like community pools, jacuzzis, clubhouses, parks, BBQ's, tennis court, and fitness center. Located in a secure gated community within easy reach of the 5, 405, and 241.

Casta Del Sol is an active adult retirement community. All residents are required to be a minimum of 55 years of age. Contact office for more details.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23671 Via Garfias have any available units?
23671 Via Garfias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23671 Via Garfias have?
Some of 23671 Via Garfias's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23671 Via Garfias currently offering any rent specials?
23671 Via Garfias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23671 Via Garfias pet-friendly?
No, 23671 Via Garfias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23671 Via Garfias offer parking?
Yes, 23671 Via Garfias offers parking.
Does 23671 Via Garfias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23671 Via Garfias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23671 Via Garfias have a pool?
Yes, 23671 Via Garfias has a pool.
Does 23671 Via Garfias have accessible units?
No, 23671 Via Garfias does not have accessible units.
Does 23671 Via Garfias have units with dishwashers?
No, 23671 Via Garfias does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23671 Via Garfias have units with air conditioning?
No, 23671 Via Garfias does not have units with air conditioning.
