23665 RIBALTA
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

23665 RIBALTA

23665 Ribalta · No Longer Available
Location

23665 Ribalta, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Magnificent home on a small cul-de-sac. This home has it all. New roof. New heating and air conditioning system. New kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Beautiful refaced fireplace. New bathrooms with top of the line tiles and fixtures. New panel doors throughout. New hardware on all the doors. New vinyl windows and sliders throughout. you will not find a better quality home in this price range on the market. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23665 RIBALTA have any available units?
23665 RIBALTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23665 RIBALTA have?
Some of 23665 RIBALTA's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23665 RIBALTA currently offering any rent specials?
23665 RIBALTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23665 RIBALTA pet-friendly?
No, 23665 RIBALTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23665 RIBALTA offer parking?
Yes, 23665 RIBALTA offers parking.
Does 23665 RIBALTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23665 RIBALTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23665 RIBALTA have a pool?
Yes, 23665 RIBALTA has a pool.
Does 23665 RIBALTA have accessible units?
No, 23665 RIBALTA does not have accessible units.
Does 23665 RIBALTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23665 RIBALTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 23665 RIBALTA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23665 RIBALTA has units with air conditioning.
