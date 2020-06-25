23665 RIBALTA

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Magnificent home on a small cul-de-sac. This home has it all. New roof. New heating and air conditioning system. New kitchen with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Beautiful refaced fireplace. New bathrooms with top of the line tiles and fixtures. New panel doors throughout. New hardware on all the doors. New vinyl windows and sliders throughout. you will not find a better quality home in this price range on the market. A beautiful place to call home. Community is spread throughout 484 acres with mature trees and beautiful hills. Association offers two recreation center which offers pool, spa, club house, tennis, gym, paddle tennis, shuffleboard courts, billiards and much more. Trash pickup and outside painting are covered by the association. This is a 55+ community that one resident must be 55 years and older and the rest of the residents have to be 45 years and older.