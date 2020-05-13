All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

23621 Via Garfias

23621 Via Garfias · (949) 380-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23621 Via Garfias, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23621 Via Garfias · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo - 55+ Wonderful single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in exclusive guard gated Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo. Large covered patio to enjoy the city lights & mountain views. Spacious living room with dining room & family kitchen. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Enjoy all the amenities that the 55+ community offers including pools, tennis courts, craft rooms, library, gym, community gardens and tons of clubs to join, all situated next to the Casta Del Sol golf course.

Call today for further details and showing times

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE3602098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23621 Via Garfias have any available units?
23621 Via Garfias has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23621 Via Garfias have?
Some of 23621 Via Garfias's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23621 Via Garfias currently offering any rent specials?
23621 Via Garfias isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23621 Via Garfias pet-friendly?
No, 23621 Via Garfias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23621 Via Garfias offer parking?
Yes, 23621 Via Garfias does offer parking.
Does 23621 Via Garfias have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23621 Via Garfias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23621 Via Garfias have a pool?
Yes, 23621 Via Garfias has a pool.
Does 23621 Via Garfias have accessible units?
No, 23621 Via Garfias does not have accessible units.
Does 23621 Via Garfias have units with dishwashers?
No, 23621 Via Garfias does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23621 Via Garfias have units with air conditioning?
No, 23621 Via Garfias does not have units with air conditioning.
