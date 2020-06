23353 SAINT ANDREWS

Amenities

ON THE GOLF COURSE WITH PANORAMIC FAIRWAY VIEWS. THIS HOME IS UPGRADED WITH NEWER CARPET. NEWER WINDOWS AND SLIDERS THROUGHOUT. MAIN FLOOR OFFERS LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, FORMAL DINING ROOM, AND MASTER SUITE. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH ARE ON THE LOWER LEVEL. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM WITH NEWER CABINETS AND COUNTER TOPS, WHIRLPOOL BATHTUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. WOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND NEW UPGRADED LUSH CARPET ON THE LOWER FLOOR. BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOPS. FRENCH DOORS OFF THE KITCHEN TO A PRIVATE COURTYARD. ENJOY A GLASS OF WINE AND A GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM OR THE DOWNSTAIRS PATIO. THE BALCONY HAS A RETRACTABLE AWNING. VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT. GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM, MASTER SUITE, AND BOTH SECONDARY BEDROOMS. HOME IS LOCATED ON A SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC WITH PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. ASSOCIATION OFFERS POOL, SPA AND A CLUB HOUSE WITH FULL KITCHEN FOR FAMILY PARTIES.