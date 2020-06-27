All apartments in Mission Viejo
23291 Coso #83

23291 Coso · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

23291 Coso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Alta Finisterra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Available NOW! Finisterra on the Green Condo - Located in the gated community of Finisterra on the Green, this condo features 2+ bedrooms [2 bedrooms with full closets; office/craft room/guest room has no closet]. Office/craft room/guest room off living room located on main level above attached garage, which includes a work area. Built-in bookcase. Deck off Master & Living room. Patio off kitchen and 2nd bedroom. 2 baths. Kitchen features breakfast nook, w/d hook ups off kitchen, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher, fireplace. Close to Lake, quiet complex with convenient parking.

$40 per person 18+ yrs Credit Check.

One pet (max.) with $500 additional security deposit. Breed restrictions apply.

Apply online only: https://berringtonproperties.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5045113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23291 Coso #83 have any available units?
23291 Coso #83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23291 Coso #83 have?
Some of 23291 Coso #83's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23291 Coso #83 currently offering any rent specials?
23291 Coso #83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23291 Coso #83 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23291 Coso #83 is pet friendly.
Does 23291 Coso #83 offer parking?
Yes, 23291 Coso #83 offers parking.
Does 23291 Coso #83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23291 Coso #83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23291 Coso #83 have a pool?
No, 23291 Coso #83 does not have a pool.
Does 23291 Coso #83 have accessible units?
No, 23291 Coso #83 does not have accessible units.
Does 23291 Coso #83 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23291 Coso #83 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23291 Coso #83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23291 Coso #83 does not have units with air conditioning.
