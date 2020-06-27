23291 Coso #83

Amenities
Available NOW! Finisterra on the Green Condo - Located in the gated community of Finisterra on the Green, this condo features 2+ bedrooms [2 bedrooms with full closets; office/craft room/guest room has no closet]. Office/craft room/guest room off living room located on main level above attached garage, which includes a work area. Built-in bookcase. Deck off Master & Living room. Patio off kitchen and 2nd bedroom. 2 baths. Kitchen features breakfast nook, w/d hook ups off kitchen, microwave, trash compactor, dishwasher, fireplace. Close to Lake, quiet complex with convenient parking.
$40 per person 18+ yrs Credit Check.
One pet (max.) with $500 additional security deposit. Breed restrictions apply.
Apply online only: https://berringtonproperties.com/vacancies/
