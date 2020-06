Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Single Story Condo in Aliso Villas. Property is upgraded with new laminate flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards, new stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen countertops. Slider from eating area opens to enclosed outdoor patio for barbecuing and entertaining. Detached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Plenty of guest parking. Community pool & spa. Property is desirable and worth a look.