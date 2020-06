Amenities

granite counters garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Privacy and Views! Enjoy this wonderful cul de sac location on single loaded street with sunset lake view. Features include 4 spacious bedrooms, and huge bonus room. Chef's kitchen is open to family room features granite counters and breakfast nook. Main floor guest bedroom is perfect for office or den. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included in lease with 2 beaches, boat rentals, and Clubhouse. www.TaniaGrindeman.com