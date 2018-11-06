22544 Petra

Amenities

Welcome to your Oasis on the Lake! This beautiful single-story condominium is located in the guard-gated community of Mallorca on Lake Mission Viejo. There is just one step up to this ground level 2 bedroom/2 bathroom property which boasts 1,444 square feet of living space with additional patio and deck space to enjoy tranquil breezes and a panoramic view of Lake Mission Viejo. This great floor plan includes an expansive living room with fireplace, formal dining area and sliding glass doors to TWO patio areas. The master suite also looks out at Lake Mission Viejo and includes a double vanity and expansive closet area. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lots of cabinet storage, computer desk area and dining nook. There is an inside laundry closet with full-size washer and dryer hookup. *ADDED BONUS: The property will be getting new flooring throughout once the current tenant vacates. It also includes a detached 2 car garage with ample storage area.

The Mallorca Community includes 2 separate pool facilities that include spas, showers and restrooms as well as private beach area on Lake Mission Viejo that has beach chairs, BBQ's, showers and restrooms. Mallorca has its own promenade along the lake and is situated next to the Vista Del Lago Shopping Center that includes restaurants, shops, banks, fitness facilities and more. Come see what Lake Life is all about!