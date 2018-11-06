All apartments in Mission Viejo
22544 Petra

22544 Petra · No Longer Available
Location

22544 Petra, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your Oasis on the Lake! This beautiful single-story condominium is located in the guard-gated community of Mallorca on Lake Mission Viejo. There is just one step up to this ground level 2 bedroom/2 bathroom property which boasts 1,444 square feet of living space with additional patio and deck space to enjoy tranquil breezes and a panoramic view of Lake Mission Viejo. This great floor plan includes an expansive living room with fireplace, formal dining area and sliding glass doors to TWO patio areas. The master suite also looks out at Lake Mission Viejo and includes a double vanity and expansive closet area. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lots of cabinet storage, computer desk area and dining nook. There is an inside laundry closet with full-size washer and dryer hookup. *ADDED BONUS: The property will be getting new flooring throughout once the current tenant vacates. It also includes a detached 2 car garage with ample storage area.
The Mallorca Community includes 2 separate pool facilities that include spas, showers and restrooms as well as private beach area on Lake Mission Viejo that has beach chairs, BBQ's, showers and restrooms. Mallorca has its own promenade along the lake and is situated next to the Vista Del Lago Shopping Center that includes restaurants, shops, banks, fitness facilities and more. Come see what Lake Life is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22544 Petra have any available units?
22544 Petra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22544 Petra have?
Some of 22544 Petra's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22544 Petra currently offering any rent specials?
22544 Petra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22544 Petra pet-friendly?
No, 22544 Petra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22544 Petra offer parking?
Yes, 22544 Petra offers parking.
Does 22544 Petra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22544 Petra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22544 Petra have a pool?
Yes, 22544 Petra has a pool.
Does 22544 Petra have accessible units?
No, 22544 Petra does not have accessible units.
Does 22544 Petra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22544 Petra has units with dishwashers.
Does 22544 Petra have units with air conditioning?
No, 22544 Petra does not have units with air conditioning.

