22366 Manacor

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Peaceful penthouse condo with panoramic lake and mountain views! This unit has everything in pairs: bedrooms, bathrooms, balconies and garage parking spaces! The light-filled kitchen features granite countertops and all the appliances you'd expect. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry alcove with washer/dryer hookups and a side balcony to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. The open concept dining room flows into the living room, where a cozy fireplace is located. Both living spaces open up to a larger balcony overlooking Saddleback Mountain and a full, unobstructed view of Lake Mission Viejo. Enjoy the exclusive, gated Mallorca condominium community and relish in the privileges of Lake Mission Viejo membership (concerts, private beaches, picnics, boat rentals, fishing and more). The community's own amenities include a private beach, private boat docks, storage for kayaks, paddleboards, etc., and private swimming pools and spas. Come live the good life on the lake!