All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22366 Manacor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22366 Manacor
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

22366 Manacor

22366 Manacor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22366 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Peaceful penthouse condo with panoramic lake and mountain views! This unit has everything in pairs: bedrooms, bathrooms, balconies and garage parking spaces! The light-filled kitchen features granite countertops and all the appliances you'd expect. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry alcove with washer/dryer hookups and a side balcony to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. The open concept dining room flows into the living room, where a cozy fireplace is located. Both living spaces open up to a larger balcony overlooking Saddleback Mountain and a full, unobstructed view of Lake Mission Viejo. Enjoy the exclusive, gated Mallorca condominium community and relish in the privileges of Lake Mission Viejo membership (concerts, private beaches, picnics, boat rentals, fishing and more). The community's own amenities include a private beach, private boat docks, storage for kayaks, paddleboards, etc., and private swimming pools and spas. Come live the good life on the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22366 Manacor have any available units?
22366 Manacor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22366 Manacor have?
Some of 22366 Manacor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22366 Manacor currently offering any rent specials?
22366 Manacor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22366 Manacor pet-friendly?
No, 22366 Manacor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22366 Manacor offer parking?
Yes, 22366 Manacor offers parking.
Does 22366 Manacor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22366 Manacor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22366 Manacor have a pool?
Yes, 22366 Manacor has a pool.
Does 22366 Manacor have accessible units?
No, 22366 Manacor does not have accessible units.
Does 22366 Manacor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22366 Manacor has units with dishwashers.
Does 22366 Manacor have units with air conditioning?
No, 22366 Manacor does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside