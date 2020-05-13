21892 Cosala

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED!! Large Corner House in MV! - From this home's elevated corner lot you will enjoy excellent views and privacy. Inside, there is a ton of space! Originally, this home was built with an atrium, but that has since been remodeled to create additional usable interior living space. Separate living, dining, and family room areas. The kitchen is nicely remodeled with granite counters and stainless appliances. The home currently does not have a refrigerator or washer/dryer, but those appliances are negotiable. One downstairs bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find a sizable loft area, perfect for an office set-up or a sitting area. On either side of this loft are the master suite (with balcony and views), and 2 additional bedrooms with bathroom. Gardener included. 2 car garage. Enjoy the fantastic amenities offered by Lake Mission Viejo!



(RLNE4956886)