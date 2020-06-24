All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21498 Bastia
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

21498 Bastia

21498 Bastia · No Longer Available
Location

21498 Bastia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Palmia: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Fire Place With Mantle, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights, Separate Dining, Large Master Suite With Slider To Back Yard, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Custom Window Coverings, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (As IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Yard With Patio, Gated Community With Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Bocce, Putting Course, Clubhouse And More. A MUST SEE!
PET: ?

Amenities

Family Room
Fire Place With Mantle
Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS)
Wall Oven
Cook Top
Microwave
Dishwasher
Tile Counter Tops
Breakfast Bar
Breakfast Nook
Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings
Sky Lights
Separate Dining
Large Master Suite With Slider To Back Yard
Walk-In Closet
Master Bath With Dual Sinks
Custom Window Coverings
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (As IS)
Spa
Tennis Courts
Bocce
Putting Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21498 Bastia have any available units?
21498 Bastia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21498 Bastia have?
Some of 21498 Bastia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21498 Bastia currently offering any rent specials?
21498 Bastia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21498 Bastia pet-friendly?
Yes, 21498 Bastia is pet friendly.
Does 21498 Bastia offer parking?
Yes, 21498 Bastia offers parking.
Does 21498 Bastia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21498 Bastia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21498 Bastia have a pool?
Yes, 21498 Bastia has a pool.
Does 21498 Bastia have accessible units?
No, 21498 Bastia does not have accessible units.
Does 21498 Bastia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21498 Bastia has units with dishwashers.
Does 21498 Bastia have units with air conditioning?
No, 21498 Bastia does not have units with air conditioning.
