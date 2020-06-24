21498 Bastia

Amenities
Palmia: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Fire Place With Mantle, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Formal Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights, Separate Dining, Large Master Suite With Slider To Back Yard, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Custom Window Coverings, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (As IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Yard With Patio, Gated Community With Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Bocce, Putting Course, Clubhouse And More. A MUST SEE!
PET: ?
