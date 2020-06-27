All apartments in Mission Viejo
21484 Medina

21484 Medina · No Longer Available
Location

21484 Medina, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
IMMACULATE home in the Palmia guard gated senior community. Single story, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, formal living room and dining room.
Upgrades include, new wood type floors, wide baseboards, plantation shutters & new blinds, granite counters in the kitchen, new stateless steel appliances, freshly painted, inside laundry room and a lot of storage cabinets in the garage. Located in a cul de sac and short walking distance to the
club house. Palmia Senior Community is second to none with an 18 hole putting green, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle ball, bocce, shuffle board, swimming pool & spa, gym, billiards, library, and a beautiful club house, many parties, clubs, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21484 Medina have any available units?
21484 Medina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21484 Medina have?
Some of 21484 Medina's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21484 Medina currently offering any rent specials?
21484 Medina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21484 Medina pet-friendly?
No, 21484 Medina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21484 Medina offer parking?
Yes, 21484 Medina offers parking.
Does 21484 Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21484 Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21484 Medina have a pool?
Yes, 21484 Medina has a pool.
Does 21484 Medina have accessible units?
No, 21484 Medina does not have accessible units.
Does 21484 Medina have units with dishwashers?
No, 21484 Medina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21484 Medina have units with air conditioning?
No, 21484 Medina does not have units with air conditioning.
