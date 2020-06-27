21484 Medina

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green granite counters garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

IMMACULATE home in the Palmia guard gated senior community. Single story, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, formal living room and dining room.

Upgrades include, new wood type floors, wide baseboards, plantation shutters & new blinds, granite counters in the kitchen, new stateless steel appliances, freshly painted, inside laundry room and a lot of storage cabinets in the garage. Located in a cul de sac and short walking distance to the

club house. Palmia Senior Community is second to none with an 18 hole putting green, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle ball, bocce, shuffle board, swimming pool & spa, gym, billiards, library, and a beautiful club house, many parties, clubs, and much more.