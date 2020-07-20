21474 Medina

Amenities

putting green gym pool pool table bocce court shuffle board

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool pool table putting green shuffle board hot tub tennis court

This home is located in the Palmia guard gated senior community with age restrictions. Tenants must be 55 years of age to live in the community.

Great floor plan, and terrific cul de sac location. Tile floors down stairs and carpet on stairs and in the loft. 2 bedrooms down, 1 has no closet used as an

office. Upstairs loft is used as a 3rd bedroom with it's own full bath. Quiet location close distance from the club house. Palmia is second to none

with an 18 hole putting green, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle ball, bocce, shuffle board, swimming pool & spa, billiards, gym, beautiful club house,

many clubs, parties and much more.