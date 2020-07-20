All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21474 Medina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21474 Medina
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

21474 Medina

21474 Medina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21474 Medina, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
This home is located in the Palmia guard gated senior community with age restrictions. Tenants must be 55 years of age to live in the community.
Great floor plan, and terrific cul de sac location. Tile floors down stairs and carpet on stairs and in the loft. 2 bedrooms down, 1 has no closet used as an
office. Upstairs loft is used as a 3rd bedroom with it's own full bath. Quiet location close distance from the club house. Palmia is second to none
with an 18 hole putting green, tennis, paddle tennis, pickle ball, bocce, shuffle board, swimming pool & spa, billiards, gym, beautiful club house,
many clubs, parties and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21474 Medina have any available units?
21474 Medina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21474 Medina have?
Some of 21474 Medina's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21474 Medina currently offering any rent specials?
21474 Medina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21474 Medina pet-friendly?
No, 21474 Medina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21474 Medina offer parking?
No, 21474 Medina does not offer parking.
Does 21474 Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21474 Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21474 Medina have a pool?
Yes, 21474 Medina has a pool.
Does 21474 Medina have accessible units?
No, 21474 Medina does not have accessible units.
Does 21474 Medina have units with dishwashers?
No, 21474 Medina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21474 Medina have units with air conditioning?
No, 21474 Medina does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside